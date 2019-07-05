Namibia: Accused Man Says Drowned Daughter Just Vanished

A Namibian Defence Force member charged with having murdered his five-year-old child by drowning her in the Goreangab Dam in Windhoek says his daughter simply disappeared while she was with him in the vicinity of the dam.

Gabriel Tulinane David's version in response to the murder charge on which he is being prosecuted emerged in the Windhoek High Court yesterday, when his defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, revealed David's instructions on that charge to the court.

Siyomunji stated David's version to one of the prosecution's witnesses, Kornelia Thomas, while cross-examining her. Thomas and David are the parents of Indileni David, who is alleged to have been drowned by her father in the Goreangab Dam during the period of 19 to 21 February 2017.

Thomas has told acting judge Orben Sibeya that David (32) fetched Indileni from the place where she lived in the Goreangab area on the morning of 19 February 2017, supposedly to take her shopping to buy some clothes for her.

She said David was supposed to bring their daughter back to her house later that day, but did not do so - and she never saw Indileni alive again.

According to David, he took Indileni shopping, and after that he passed by Penduka, situated next to Goreangab Dam, to take a shortcut, Siyomunji informed Thomas and the court.

Passing by sewerage works in the area, David told Indileni to wait for him while he was about to cross over some water to put down his shopping bags on the other side, Siyomunji said.

He continued that when David returned to where he had left Indileni, he did not find her, and he started to look for her.

According to David, he also made a phone call to Thomas that day to tell her that Indileni was missing, but she just laughed at him, Siyomunji said.

Thomas denied that he had informed her that their daughter was missing. According to her, David sent several cellphone text messages to her over the following couple of days and also spoke to her, and when she asked him where Indileni was, he at first told her she was with family members of his in Wanaheda, and later told her their daughter was elsewhere in Katutura.

Siyomunji also told Thomas that David kept on searching for Indileni from the day she vanished until he was arrested on 24 February 2017. During that period, he did not alert the police that Indileni was missing, as he was busy with his search, and believed he would still find her, the lawyer said.

Indileni's body was found in the dam on 21 February 2017.

David is charged with a count of murder in connection with his daughter's death.

He is also accused of having assaulted Thomas on 26 January 2017, and of having stolen two cellphones from her, and damaging a cellphone and SIM card belonging to her in December 2016.

David denied guilt on all of the charges at the start of his trial this week. The trial is continuing. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi is prosecuting.