Namibia: Voting Machines to Be Tested in Public

The Electoral Commission of Namibia will hold a public event where technicians will test the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for possible defects.

ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja told a media event in Windhoek yesterday that the commission has received numerous requests from political parties and a parliamentary standing committee to investigate whether the EVMs can be hacked.

She said the public testing of the EVMs will be held on 18 July 2019, and the commission will use information technology (IT) students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology to test the machines.

The ECN boss said political parties will also be allowed to bring their own technicians to confirm "any allegations they might have with regards to the EVMs".

"Political parties have made a number of allegations that EVMs can be hacked, so we have offered them the opportunity to test the machines publicly.

The parliamentary standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs has also made a request that Nust students should come and test the machines to see if the allegations have any grounding," she said.

The EVMs were introduced in 2014 to replace the paper ballots.

The ECN spent over N$60 million to acquire the machines from India.

Opposition political party leaders, including Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani and the RDP's Mike Kavekotora have been calling for the introduction of the verifiable paper trail, saying the EVMs could not be trusted because they have no "requisite voter-verifiable paper audit trail", and were therefore "vulnerable to fraud".

The verifiable audit paper trail, the opposition parties believe, will improve the credibility of the elections, and remove doubts about rigging.

Recently, the Landless People's Movement (LPM) called on the ECN to publicly test the EVMs for possible hacking.

However, most Swapo members of parliament have been against the testing of the EVMs, suggesting that the machines could not be hacked. The ruling party did not use the EVMs at its elective congress held in 2017.

Apart from the public testing of the voting machines, Tjipueja said the commission was still in consultations with opposition parties and other stakeholders on the use of EVMs at the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections.

She said the commission will pronounce itself when the consultations are concluded.

"The parliamentary standing committee will need to compile its findings and report to parliament. So, I believe this is an ongoing process, and the public will be informed when all processes are concluded," she said.