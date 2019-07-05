Kenya: UK to Extend Kenyan Students' Visas for Field Experience

The United Kingdom's immigration laws will soon be changed to allow Kenyan students to enjoy more time for industrial attachments and internships after they complete their courses.

In a statement on Thursday, outgoing British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said student visas will be extended to allow them time to gain more field experience abroad.

"It is through attachments and internships that best practices and innovations are hatched," Mr Hailey noted during discussions with Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi.

"As such, student visa extension would be an important consideration to fill into our new immigration laws,."

Mr Hailey, whose four-year term will end in July, said that during the period, the relationship between Kenya and the UK grew exponentially, particularly in investment and commerce.

PARTNERSHIPS

While congratulating Mr Hailey on work well done, Dr Ruto said the country will endeavour to sustain its engagement with the UK.

"We will always be looking for opportunities to partner with the UK so as to better our development trajectory," he said, adding Kenya had been benefiting from capacity building.

"Human resources in Kenya is a big component of our assets; and this is shaping its transformation," he explained.

The Deputy President further appreciated Britain's support in stabilising the region.

"You have demonstrated your commitment to making the Eastern region and the Horn of Africa secure. However, we still face the terrorism challenge, which calls for a more coordinated and ruthless approach from global partners," he said.