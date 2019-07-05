4 July 2019

South Africa: SA's Harris Bows Out of Wimbledon Doubles

Cape Town — After losing to Roger Federer in the first round of the singles tournament at Wimbledon , South Africa's Lloyd Harris is now out of the doubles tournament as well.

Harris and his partner, Casper Ruud of Norway, lost to Miguel-Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) on Thursday.

The pair went down in four sets despite winning the opening set.

The final scoreline read 6-7 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

That leaves singles star Kevin Anderson and doubles specialist Raven Klaasen as the only remaining South African representatives a this year's tournament.

