5 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northern Cape Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife 23 Times

A man who killed his wife by stabbing her 23 times was sentenced to an effective 26 years in jail this week, Northern Cape police said.

Monroe Clayton Lee attacked his wife, Mitashja Lee, on August 20, 2016, while she was holding her grandchild, who also sustained two stab wounds, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

He was charged with and sentenced for murder and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His wife had wounds to her lip, jaw, left breast, knee and abdomen, and sustained apparent defensive injuries to the palm of one of her hands and a thumb, according to IOL.

He reportedly claimed he had amnesia, which the court rejected. Later, after he had been convicted, he apologised to her family, the Diamond Fields Advertiser reported.

Tawana said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those who wanted to take advantage of the vulnerable.

