South Africa: KZN Police Urge People Affected By R99 Debit Orders to Open Cases

KwaZulu-Natal police would like to assist people affected by unauthorised R99 debit order transactions, but no one has come forward to report incidents.

"There has been a number [of] media reports of people complaining about these unauthorised debit orders, however they have not laid charges with police," explained Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book."

The police warned people to look after their banking details. They should also not respond to texts and emails that require identification details and bank pin codes.

In an exclusive last month, Fin24 reported that an extensive investigation uncovered that at least R1.6bn a year was being fraudulently debited from the bank accounts of ordinary South Africans.

The investigation is understood to have uncovered at least three organised crime syndicates behind the scams.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre said in January that the South African Reserve Bank, the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), the banks, and a number of user associations were aware of the problem and have been taking steps to address it.

PASA CEO Walter Volker said that there were many hidden costs and risks to the debit orders and banks were not profiting from them.

"This is not just a problem involving one bank, one company or one scam. It is an industry-wide problem and PASA is working with all the banks to improve the safety of the system, both for consumers and for companies."

People are encouraged to open a case at their local police stations or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24