Namibia: Ex-Magistrate's Corruption Case Sees Delay

Judgement in the case of former Oshakati magistrate Melaney Theron, who is on trial on fraud and corruption charges, was yesterday postponed to Thursday next week.

High Court judge Nate Ndauendapo, who is presiding over the trial, was expected to hand down the verdict on the matter yesterday, but was unable to do so because he could not timeously find a copy of another judgement of a case which was cited by the accused former magistrate in her arguments during trial.

The former magistrate was arrested on 15 August 2011 on charges of fraud, corruption, bribery and extortion stemming from allegations that she allegedly corruptly solicited, accepted or agreed to accept a bribe to withdraw traffic tickets.

In her testimony before the court, Theron said all the evidence presented in court by the prosecution's witnesses, who testified against her, was not credible, and should not be regarded by the court.

According to the state, Theron allegedly accepted N$6 600 from various people who had committed traffic offences.

She said the witnesses, 90% of whom were taxi drivers, had contradicted themselves several times while giving evidence in court.

She alleged that the witnesses' written statements had been translated without the issuance of a translation certificate, and were written down without being read back to them.

"The state is inventing facts to sustain their case," Theron said in her defence.

She flatly denied withdrawing the tickets, and claimed an application was made to have them withdrawn by a prosecutor at the Oshakati Magistrate's Court.

She further said one of the key state witnesses in the case, who claimed to have paid her, appeared confused when asked when that was done.

"There was no fraud committed on my part, and I acted in line with my duties," she said.

Theron is defending herself.

Senior state advocate Simba Nduna is appearing for the prosecution.

- Nampa