Namibia: Otjiwarongo CEO Ignored Officials On Plot Sale

OTJIWARONGO chief executive officer Ismael /Howoseb ignored concerns by the municipality's property department not to sell a plot that is now part of a corruption case involving a regional governor.

This transaction is part of the announcement made by the Anti-Corruption Commission in a statement issued on Tuesday on the arrest of the Otjiwarongo municipality's administration supervisor, Adelma Seibes.

Seibes is accused of forging documents and deceiving the municipality to acquire land that she later sold to Otjozondjupa governor Otto Iipinge.

According to a source, the municipality's property division did not approve the transaction.

"The supervisors at the property department refused to approve this transaction because it went against council policy, but as usual, the CEO approved this transaction," the source said.

/Howoseb approved the purchase of the plot, worth N$230 000, in a letter dated 11 July 2017.

"After thorough consideration of your appeal against the recommendation of the properties committee and an in-depth discussion of the matter with some strategic executives, I have the pleasure in informing you that your appeal was upheld," the letter stated.

/Howoseb declined to comment on the issue when asked by The Namibian yesterday.

"I do not want to comment on the issue as it is being dealt with in court," he said.

A document seen by The Namibian shows that in September 2016, the Otjiwarongo municipality approved a system to empower staff members through them acquiring land.

"The proposal was prompted by the backlog in housing, especially among the employees, due to the fact that some of them could not purchase plots or build houses through bank-assisted home loans due to blacklisting and age," stated the document.

Seibes is one of the few who benefited from the "staff housing scheme", and was allocated the N$230 000 plot. She reportedly never paid a cent for the plot, but proceeded to sell it to the governor while it was still owned by the municipality.

The ACC announced in a statement on Wednesday that Seibes submitted a forged deed of sale agreement to mislead the municipality to believe she was in the process of selling her property to somebody else.

According to the statement, the existing procedure to purchase a plot at Otjiwarongo requires the applicant not to have any other property at Otjiwarongo at the time of applying, and if they already owned a property, it must be sold to qualify for the new purchase.

Seibes made her first court appearance on Monday, and was released on N$2 500 bail. Her case has been postponed to 28 August 2019 to allow her to acquire legal representation.