South Africa: Emotional Tahir Commits to Helping SA's Young Spinners

Manchester — He thought long and hard about his decision to retire from ODI cricket, but as Saturday's World Cup clash between the Proteas and Australia approaches, the reality of the situation is hitting home for Imran Tahir .

The fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester will be Tahir's 107th and final ODI, and he will go down as easily the greatest spinner South Africa has ever produced in the format.

It is a dead-rubber for the Proteas, who have been mathematically out of the World Cup for what seems like an eternity now, but listening to Tahir at the team hotel on Thursday it became abundantly clear that this one means a lot.

"I'm trying to keep myself busy with family and stuff, but it does get to me when I think about it," he said.

"My wife just made me read a message someone sent from back home and it was quite emotional.

"It's quite hard to think about where I am, but that's how life works.

"I never used to think about finishing cricket because I always wanted to play. It's sad, but I really hope I leave on a good note and send the right message to the youngsters."

The youngsters are the driving force behind Tahir's decision to retire.

He believes he is fit enough and bowling well enough to continue playing ODI cricket for another year, but denying other players an opportunity to break through onto the international stage is something that doesn't sit well.

The focus, after Saturday, will turn completely to T20 cricket and Tahir desperately wants to represent the Proteas at next year's World Cup in Australia.

As a result, he will be playing in this year's Mzansi Super League and he will no longer feature for the Dolphins in any formats.

Once he is done playing completely, Tahir says he has a burning passion to help develop young South African spinners.

Given the lack of world class expertise the national side has historically had in that department, it is fantastic news for South African cricket.

While he is the best limited overs spinner the Proteas have fielded, Tahir has also carved out a reputation for himself as one of the most respected and dangerous in the world.

Keeping that expertise in the country is a huge win for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"I love to share the knowledge I have," Tahir said.

"I have never been coached by anyone. I had to work a lot harder than others, I think.

"I met my heroes from all over the world when I started playing international cricket, but it never really helped my bowling. I just stuck to what skills I had.

"I would love to believe that if I get involved in coaching, I could help youngsters in South Africa.

"Even if just one guy comes out of my coaching clinic, or whatever, then I will be happy because that will serve the country for another 10 or 15 years.

"I have that belief in me that I can pass on a lot of experience and skills."

Following a woeful World Cup campaign, it is understandable why so many are concerned about South Africa's immediate future.

There are players leaving, uncertainty over the coaching staff while, administratively, CSA has its hands full to turn itself into a profitable organisation.

Tahir, though, is optimistic.

"There are a lot of youngsters in the team and they will have a lot of opportunities," he said.

"The future is looking good and that is the asset South African cricket has at the moment."

Play on Saturday gets underway at 14:30 (SA time).

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Source: Sport24