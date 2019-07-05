Namibia: Woman Makes Baskets From Old Newspapers

A young woman at Walvis Bay has decided to turn her basketmaking skills to her advantage this year after realising that it was a challenge to obtain employment.

Leena Naftal (26), who was born in the Oshikoto region, studied natural resources management (nature conservation) at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), and graduated in 2017. Naftal says she has been applying for positions in her field, but could not get any job since her graduation.

She soon realised that life was not going to get any easier if she sat at home doing nothing.

To pass time, she started making baskets earlier this year out of old newspapers, a skill that she learned from making traditional baskets out of palm tree leaves while growing up in the north.

The baskets were so beautiful that her friends started ordering them for decoration purposes in their houses. Naftal discovered that she can earn a living through this craft, and has since make more baskets to sell.

"I could not take it anymore. My unemployed parents have been supporting me from birth until after graduation, so I felt it was time I started fending for myself and support the family with the little that I got, and not just wait for the government to provide a job," she reasoned.

She uses old newspapers and glue to craft the baskets, which take two to three hours to get dry. A few people took note of her beautiful baskets, which they order from time to time.

Naftal also travels to Swakopmund every now and then to sell her baskets at the Green Market there, which is hosted every last Sunday of the month.

"I make them alone from home, with the help of my aunt when she is off. I cannot employ anyone yet because I am not certain if people will really be interested in buying them, so I cannot pay anyone yet," she said.

She is also urging other young people to start thinking of skills that can take them out of poverty.

"What I would like to tell people, especially the youth, is that we should stop giving excuses to say the government is not giving jobs, or we are in a financial crisis. Even if we were not, the money will not just show up at your doorstep. Try that business idea that you have - it might just work out for you," she added.

Naftal is appealing to those with old newspapers to donate them, as she runs out of paper quickly.

The customers who bought Naftal's baskets for decoration are impressed with her craft.

"I feel impressed by this young nature conservationist who is sacrificing her time and efforts to reuse old newspapers. This is a sign of intelligence, creativity and innovation that is proven by this unemployed young lady" said Dionisius Egumbo.

Another customer, Miya Kabajani, added that Naftal's baskets are neatly done, sturdy and serve a wide range of purposes from organising office desks, storing fruits or other small items. "The best part is that they are made of recycled newspapers, and are affordable," she said.