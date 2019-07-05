Malawi: Lilongwe District Council Has New Chairperson

Lilongwe — The Lilongwe District Council on Saturday held a full Council meeting where it elected Luciano Botomani as the new council chairperson after undertaking a swearing in ceremony.

Botomani scooped 33 votes beating other two male contenders, Dan Ntayamanja and Elifala Kasungu who got 10 and 3 votes respectively.

In an interview, Botomani said it was an honor to be entrusted with the position when there were other deserving candidates fit to carry the mantle.

He said he made several commitments before going into elections and he will make sure that he fulfills his promises.

"I don't take this for granted. I was given an opportunity to convince the voters who included my fellow councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs). They listened and saw it necessary to vote for me. I commit not to disappoint them but deliver the best," said Botomani.

He said Lilongwe is a district that needs a lot of commitment so that development activities are wisely implemented.

"I will make sure that I work hand in hand with the secretariat so that at the end of my term, I will part myself at the back for a job well done," he added.

Botomani, who contested on an independent ticket to win the councilorship, succeeds John Kawinga who did not contest in the just ended tripartite elections after he failed in the primary elections.

Director of Local Government Services, Sphiwe Mauwa congratulated the council for a smooth election saying the whole process went on well.

In his remarks, Lilongwe District Commissioner (DC), Lawford Palani said the council has been put in place and as secretariat he is ready to give them the technical support.

Palani said he made sure that all councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs) get the Social Economic Profile (SEP) and the District Development Plan (DDP) for Lilongwe so that they understand the district's development needs.

Lilongwe has got 18 councilors, 16 for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), one independent and one for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and with only one female councilor.