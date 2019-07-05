Malawi: Govt Acquires 200 Motorcycles for Malawi Police Service

Lilongwe — Government has bought 200 motorcycles to be distributed to various police formations across the country to enhance operations through improved mobility.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi disclosed this in Parliament on Tuesday when he was responding to Susan Dossi, a Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West who asked the minister to consider renovating Chapananga Police.

"Government has already distributed 65 motor cycles that will ease mobility for police officers so that they can be conducting their work effectively," Dausi said.

The minister further said that with the coming in of another 200 motorcycles, the police will be able to give security to all the people in their respective work places.

"Transportation is the life blood of any organisation, in this case my Ministry of Homeland Security is making sure every police station or unit has motor vehicles or motorcycles to ease their mobility whenever they are working," Dausi said.

He added that he has asked Members of Parliament to make Malawi Police a priority in this year's budget as it provides security in the country.

"This country is growing in business and people need protection of their businesses. Security is needed so we need to give every support and necessary materials our police officers need to conduct their duties," he said.

The minister added that due to the growing economic development in most parts of the country, it was the wish of government to have a police station or even police unit in every area.

"As a country, if we want to move forward in economic development we need to make sure that we have good security, safety and peace are the key component of development," Dausi said.