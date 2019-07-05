Nigeria: Alleged Rape - Dakolo Files Complaint Against Fatoyinbo, Police Commence Investigation

The police Thursday commenced investigation into the rape allegation made against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by celebrity photographer, Mrs. Busola Dakolo, who is also wife of popular musician, Timi.

This is coming as a former worker of the Fatoyinbo's, whose identity was shrouded in secrecy, also came out in a video with Ynaija TV to allege that she was also raped by the embattled COZA senior pastor.

The police authorities had said they would require a formal complaint of wrongdoing before they would take criminal action against the pastor.

Armed with that information, the Dakolo's formally filed an official complaint at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon in Lagos.

With this, the police would begin the investigation since they have something to build a case on after Dakolo in the company of her husband went to Alagbon.

Meanwhile, the second accuser in an anonymous interview with Chude Jideonwo of YNaija, same platform where Dakolo had made her allegations, said the incident happened in 2017.

She said Fatoyinbo had invited her to his house where she was working for the church when he allegedly raped her.

She claimed they were seated side by side on the same couch when Fatoyinbo suddenly began to make sexual moves towards her, adding that even when she tried to fight him off, he overpowered her and kept telling her to relax.

According to her, Fatoyinbo apologised afterwards and out of shame, she had to keep working with him and the church.

These series of allegations have kickstarted the hashtags #MeToo and #NotInMyChurch to signify the stance against rape either in the society, workplace or religious institutions.