South Africa: SA Star Long-Jumping Duo in Action in Lausanne

Cape Town — Long jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai will be eager to retain their places among the leaders in the race for the IAAF Diamond League finals in their discipline, when they compete at the eighth leg in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

Entered in the last field event of the meeting starting at 20:45, world champion Manyonga and African champion Samaai will again turn out among the favourites.

They will be up against Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, who leads the series standings with 15 points, as well as Jamaican athlete Tajay Gayle, who is in a tie for second place with Manyonga and Samaai, who have 12 points each.

The field also includes American triple jump star Will Claye, a former Olympic long jump medallist, and 21-year-old European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

"We trust that this will be a good outing for the two athletes as they warm up for the IAAF World Championships in Doha in September," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

Source: Sport24