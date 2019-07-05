5 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Star Long-Jumping Duo in Action in Lausanne

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Long jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai will be eager to retain their places among the leaders in the race for the IAAF Diamond League finals in their discipline, when they compete at the eighth leg in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

Entered in the last field event of the meeting starting at 20:45, world champion Manyonga and African champion Samaai will again turn out among the favourites.

They will be up against Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, who leads the series standings with 15 points, as well as Jamaican athlete Tajay Gayle, who is in a tie for second place with Manyonga and Samaai, who have 12 points each.

The field also includes American triple jump star Will Claye, a former Olympic long jump medallist, and 21-year-old European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

"We trust that this will be a good outing for the two athletes as they warm up for the IAAF World Championships in Doha in September," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Parties Sign New Agreement to Reform Govt

Political parties in Lesotho have signed an agreement to establish a statutory National Legislative Reform Authority… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.