analysis

The government has sent a strong signal to the world that it respects its international legal duties and is willing to assume more of these duties.

The Star Chamber was an infamous English court established in the late 15th Century. It was a court of "equity" in that the Star Chamber could punish litigants before it not only for violations of law, but also for conduct deemed morally reprehensible.

The Star Chamber was a court established to convict and punish wrongdoers without allowing them proper process. In other words, criminals could not utilise delaying tactics and technical objections to go free. Given that the Chamber's judges were often closely connected to the incumbent royal family, the Star Chamber became a tool for monarchs to oppress and punish political dissidence.

The judges of the Star Chamber had unfettered discretion in meting out punishments for conduct they (and often the king) considered to be immoral. The judges often employed egregious forms of punishment.

For example, William Prynne was a Puritan English lawyer who spoke out against the church policy of the Archbishop of Canterbury (in particular, he objected to the decadence of Christmas feasts and the moral delinquency of stage plays). On...