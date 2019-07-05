South Africa: Rebuilding SARS One Step At a Time - Kieswetter Tells MPs of a Culture of Fear and Loathing

analysis

Just 65 days into the job, new SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Thursday told MPS about how listening to his staff brought out tears and scepticism. 'Internally, the organisation has been traumatised... A climate of fear and intimidation has been installed in the organisation, racial tensions are palpable. People openly talk about trauma,' he said.

Tax collection capacity through the large business centre and the compliance unit has been re-established at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) while the anti-corruption unit and illicit economy teams have been strengthened. A dedicated revenue recovery programme is up and running to stop leaks, tax delinquency and shortfalls.

But MPs in the Standing Committee on Finance heard on Thursday from recently appointed SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter that these may just be the easy bits in rebuilding the revenue service.

SARS is one of the institutions that have to be reconstructed after the past decade of stripping of skills, capacity and morale. It's not the only department where recently appointed bosses now face the challenge of restoring institutional faith, public trust and confidence.

That the Hawks have no in-house audit skills, even though the elite unit is supposed to investigate serious commercial and other financial...