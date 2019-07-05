5 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yobe Governor Approves N228 Million for LG Retirees

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of l98 local government retirees.

A statement signed by the governor's Director-General for Press Affairs, Abdullahi Bego, said of the number, 42 are deceased members of staff and their benefits, totalling N56,682,230.15, would be paid to their next of kin.

Bego noted that the balance of N172,231,020.04 wouldbe paid to the remaining 156 beneficiaries.

He disclosed that the governor's approval followed the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.

