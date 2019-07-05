Nigeria: CDS - Armed Forces Committed to National Security

Abuja — The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, said thursday that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) was working to ensure that the country's security is guaranteed.

Olonisakin, who spoke in Abuja, said the leadership of the Armed Forces was very concerned about the the security of the nation.

The CDS who spoke through Defence Spokesman, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the AFN was committed to its constitutional role of maintaining the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said the military institution would not rest on its oars until the security challenges facing the nation were surmounted.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria is working to ensure that national security is guaranteed.

"The leadership of the armed forces of Nigeria is very much concerned about the security of this nation", he said.

He said: "You know our mandate is to maintain the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

"I want to assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not rest on its oars until the security challenges facing the nation are surmounted".

Nwachukwu who was on a courtesy visit to THISDAY office at the nation's capital as part of his familiarisation tour of media organisations in Abuja, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria was willing to partner THISDAY in promoting national security.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to partner with you at all times", he said.

In his remarks, the Editor, Nation's Capital, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the Newspaper and the sister organisation, Arise TV, was concerned about the security of the nation and assured him of the organisation's support, noting that THISDAY would continue to play its constitutional role of holding government accountable.