South Africa: Truck Driver Allegedly Involved in Hit-and-Run Arrested 5 Months Later

A truck driver is expected to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court on Friday after he was arrested for a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian in Etwatwa, Benoni, earlier this year.

"In February this year, in Eiselen Street in Etwatwa, a truck allegedly hit a pedestrian and the driver failed to stop. Fortunately, independent witnesses took down the registration number of the truck," Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, said in a statement on Friday.

EMPD Equestrian Unit members who were patrolling, saw a truck that had the same registration number in Pretoria Road in Benoni, on Thursday morning.

"The 51-year-old driver fitted the description of the man who, against the law, decided not to stop after colliding with the pedestrian in February," Kgasago said.

He added that a motorist who fails to stop after an accident is liable to be prosecuted and, if convicted, faces a fine of up to R36 000 or imprisonment for up to nine years.

The driver was detained at the Etwatwa police station and the truck was released to the owner.

News24