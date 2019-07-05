Nigeria: Our Strategy On Insecurity Working - Security Chiefs

After about four hours meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the country's security chiefs yesterday said their strategy on insecurity is working.

The security chiefs - the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique - met the president at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, who briefed reporters, said their meeting with the president was all about security.

"The meeting is all about the security of Nigerians and Nigeria," he said, adding that they would continue to put in their best to ensure the country is properly secured.

"The message coming out of that meeting is that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces will continue to work much harder to ensure that every Nigerian is secure and the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by anybody," he said.

On whether a new strategy is being considered, the Air Chief said there was no need for that.

"I think the strategy has already been changed and from what we are seeing, the current strategy is working.

"What we are going to do is to ensure that all hands are on deck and every Nigerian equally has a role to play by passing relevant intelligence to us.

"So far the strategy that we have on ground is really working and that is the one we will continue to pursue," he said.