Nigeria: How Kizz Daniel Goofed On Vanguard Story

Our story titled, "Celebrities have no right to judge Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo" which was attributed to singer Kizz Daniel, and published on Wednesday, July 3, 2019(page 4) was not a product of imagination as alleged by the singer.

The story which may have pitched Kizz Daniel against his colleagues, following his position on the rape allegation levelled against the General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola Dakolo has since gone viral on the internet much to the disaffection of the singer.

However, the sad story was lifted from an Instagram page dedicated to Kizz Daniels' record label, Flyboy INC, and we did not fail to state that in our story.

From all indications, any statement emanating from the singer's social media handles is taken to represent his opinion on certain issues, except where he disowns such handles.

It's unfortunate, however, that a respected singer like Kizz Daniel that Vanguard has helped to shape his career over the years would go out of his way to insult the organization, calling it 'Bastard.'

More so, his threatening our reporter and using foul language on him is belittling and undermines his personality.