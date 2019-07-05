Nigeria: My BET Award Not for Me Alone - Burna Boy

Photo: allafrica.com

Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi win at 2019 BET Awards.

On Wednesday night, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ice Prince, Skiibi, Larry Gaga, Sensei Uche, Dammy Krane, Dremo, Peruzzi, among many other entertainers, joined Afro-fusion music singer, Burna Boy at Club Quilox, to celebrate his big win at the just-concluded BET awards.

The exclusive party which was organized by the BET Nigeria team was also attended by the 'Dangote crooner's Jamaican girlfriend, Stefflon Don, who was on ground to support her man. This visit marks the first time the UK rapper is visiting Nigeria.

Speaking at the celebration, Burna Boy noted that the award is not meant for him alone but for the Nigerians and by extension, Africa. "Thank you, everyone, for supporting me and standing by me all these years. As Africans, we need to stick together and have a unified voice. This BET award is for Nigeria and Africa", he said.

Congratulating Burna Boy, Country Manager, VIMN Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson said; "We are indeed ecstatic to celebrate Burna Boy and his incredible win at the BET Awards today. This win further reiterates the fact that Nigerian music is a force to be reckoned with in the global industry and cannot be overlooked. We at Viacom International Media Networks Africa are particularly keen on sharing the reimagined African story to the world through music and we feel very strongly about starting conversations and actions that move us closer and closer to the realities we all desire"

The BET brand has always actively supported music and African artistes all over the world, and this celebration is just one of many to come.

The 19th annual BET Awards show held on 23rd June 2019 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrates the achievements in entertainment and honours music, sports, television and films.