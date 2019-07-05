5 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Orders Govt to Seize U.S.$40 Million Worth of Jewellery Belonging to Diezani

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Diezani Allison-Madueke
By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Friday, ordered the interim forfeiture of $40m worth of jewellery belonging to ex- Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison Madueke, to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had, through its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, filed an exparte application to which the court granted.

The EFCC had made the discovery of the said jewelries which it said were very expensive and comprised of wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings.

Here is the list of the forfeited jewelries:

Nigeria

Supreme Court Affirms Gboyega Oyetola's Election As Osun Governor

The Supreme Court has validated the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun State. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.