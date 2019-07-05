Zimbabwe: Zacc Vows to Go After Corrupt Bigwigs

Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald

Newly-appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo (left) accompanied by her husband Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo and Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the swearing in ceremony at State House (file photo).

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chair, Loice Matanda-Moyo says the anti-graft body will go after top individuals in the country regardless of their political or economic status.

Matanda-Moyo, wife to the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, was addressing the media in Harare on Thursday.

The Zacc boss said "Zimbabwe prisons will be open for business" on those caught on the wrong side of the moral equation.

"Zacc is to deal with every matter reported, and then our prisons should be expanded to accommodate the culprits.

"Whilst other countries are closing their prisons for lack of clients, Zimbabwe prisons will be open for business.

"It is in this vain that our modus operandi as Zacc together with all Zimbabweans is to leave no stone unturned to ensure that everybody who is engaging in corrupt activities is brought to book," Matanda-Moyo said.

She said the anti-graft body has received 38 corruption cases since her recent appointment.

Among the cases, 10 were of a high profile nature.

The cases included those involving officials from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA).

Zacc has come under fire before for failing to investigate cases involving top government officials with links to the ruling Zanu PF party.