Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Residents Up in Arms Against Leader

Kwekwe residents are up in arms against their association's leader Mr Alex Homela whom they are accusing of running a one-man show for over 10 years without representing their concerns.

The residents, who stormed The Herald's Kwekwe office to express their disaffection with Mr Homela, said there has been no leadership renewal during the past 10 years.

"We are tired of this Homela guy who is going around to every other council office purporting to be representing us," said Mr Calton Chivhoko from Amaveni suburb.

"He has been claiming to be the chairperson, secretary-general, treasurer and spokesperson of the Kwekwe Residents Association for the last 10 years. It's actually a one man association, so how can one man represent everyone in the city?"

Mr Chivhoko said they were mobilising Kwekwe residents to form a proper residents association.

"We can't have a residents association with no structures," he said.

"We are currently in the process of mobilising residents so that we elect a proper residents association leadership."

Another resident, Mrs Loice Ndlovu accused Mr Homela of working on the side of council management, while ignoring the residents' concerns.

"We have a lot of concerns," she said. "The last time council imposed a budget on us and now they are mulling a supplementary budget. We have no residents' association to fight for our rights.

"We only have one person who moves around claiming to be our representative. We are tired of this, we want a proper association of residents in Kwekwe now."

Mr Milton Shoko from Mbizo section 12 challenged Mr Homela to an election.

"We want him to call for elections if the association is properly constituted," he said.

Contacted for comment, Mr Homela refuted the allegations.

"Those who are accusing me of running a one man association are wrong," he said. "Anywhere you can call me after 15 minutes so that I give you the correct facts about the association."