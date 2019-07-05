Zimbabwe: Witchcraft-Accused Father Axed to Death

Police in Chegutu have arrested a 33-year-old man for fatally axing his father whom he accused of bewitching him.

Edmore Muzeza of Sable Park Farm compound killed his father Mr Temba Smart Muzeza (71) who was employed as a builder at the farm.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara urged people to engage other family members or older people in communities to help them solve their problems.

"People should learn to engage other senior members in the family, or elderly people in communities and even the police so that they are helped on their issues," he said. "Murder is a serious offence, one cannot solve a problem by creating another problem."

Insp Mabgweazara said on the fateful day, Mr Muzeza left for work as usual in the morning.

While he was at work, Edmore told his sister Lucia Muzeza (30) that a prophet had revealed that their father was bewitching him.

When Mr Muzeza returned for lunch and went to his bedroom hut, Edmore took an axe and followed him.

"Edmore struck his father four times on the head and he died on the spot," said Insp Mabgweazara. "Lucia, who was inside another hut, heard the noise and rushed to the hut where he found Edmore still in the room and the father on the floor in a pool of blood."

Edmore reportedly fled with the axe, while Lucia alerted neighbours, before reporting the matter at Chegutu Police Station who attended the scene.

Post-mortem results indicated that Mr Muzeza succumbed to head injuries, including a fractured skull.