Zimbabwe: New Zacc Chair Admits Corruption Major Cause of Zim Crisis

New Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo has singled out unbridled corruption as the major cause of the country's economic crisis.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday, Matanda-Moyo promised to deal with the scourge that has seen Zimbabwe lose billions over the years.

"I am a ZACC chairperson and my mandate is to deal with corruption and in analysing the situation, I have noted that the economic challenges are mainly caused by corruption as far as my mandate is concerned.

"I am not dealing with sanctions that is not my portfolio, that is why I am saying corruption is causing these economic challenges that we are facing today," said Moyo.

Zanu PF has always blamed the country's economic crisis to targeted sanctions imposed by western powers on some top government individuals, top ranking security commanders and some associated firms.

In her comments Thursday, the Zacc boss said her Commission will engage the police to ensure high profile cases were dealt with.

"ZACC will engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to reach an understanding on matters that can be handled by the police and ZACC.

"Our strategy is to have ZACC dealing with cases involving high level corruption and cases involving high profile members of society," she said.

She admitted Zacc had experienced resistance from some of high-profile individuals during its investigations but assured Zimbabweans her Commission will be up to the task.

"Let everyone be warned that Zacc will in future prefer charges of obstructing the course of justice to anyone interfering with investigations. Be warned," she said.