Zimbabwe: ED Leads Domboshava Clean-Up

President Mnangagwa will today lead the National Clean-Up Campaign at Showgrounds in Domboshava, as the initiative to inculcate a sense of cleanliness in the country gathers momentum and critically, is generating brisk business for companies in the manufacture of cleaning materials.

Firms making brooms, latex and leather gloves, dust masks, dust coats and disposable bins, have recently increased production.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services posted on Twitter yesterday that President Mnangagwa will be in Domboshava today.

"His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa will lead the National Clean-Up tomorrow (today) at Showgrounds, Domboshava," reads the tweet.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is anticipated to headline the clean-up campaign at Ruwa Shopping Centre while Vice President Kembo Mohadi is set to lead the Midlands province clean-up at Gweru's Kudzanai Bus Terminus.

Minister of State for Harare Province Oliver Chidawu is expected at Chiremba Shopping Centre in Epworth.

The clean-up runs from 8am to 10am.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) past president Mr Davison Norupiri told The Herald last night that the clean-up campaign has created a lot of business for entrepreneurs.

"Looking at the National Clean-Up Campaign introduced by President Mnangagwa, we are seeing almost every part of the country busy cleaning on the first Friday of each month, creating huge demand for things such as a brooms, latex gloves, leather gloves, dust masks and disposable bins," said Mr Norupiri.

"Plastic manufacturing companies are now making big business as the picked plastic papers are going back to the factories which translates to more employment creation as more companies are set up or are increasing capacity utilisation.

"In my estimates, the plastic bins business alone should be raking in about $10 million for companies, which is not a small amount," said Mr Norupiri.

National Business Council of Zimbabwe president Mr Langton Mabhanga concurred.

"The consistent leadership and passion exuded by HE (His Excellency) President Mnangagwa for the National Clean-up Campaign has triggered rapid growth in the waste recycling industry in Zimbabwe.

"The increased volume of waste materials being collected represents the growing culture of the 3Rs Strategy; recycle, re-use, reduce.

"The substantial increase in local production of personal protective clothing in terms of garments, PVC gloves, cleaning brooms and other cleaning implements are estimated at $2,3 million since the Presidential launch," said Mr Mabhanga.

He said downstream businesses in the informal sector now look forward to the monthly clean-up campaigns for brisk business.

"The level of consistency, discipline and coordination demonstrates how well this nation can function when citizens unite and focus on purpose. Businesses and communities would flourish in cleanliness and serene operating environments," said Mr Mabhanga.