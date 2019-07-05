Mauritius: International Day of the Seafarer 2019 - Promoting Gender Equality in the Maritime Community

press release

The empowerment of women in seafarers' jobs and the promotion of gender equality in the maritime community were highlighted by the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo, during a ceremony held yesterday at the Mauritius Maritime Training Academy in Pointe aux Sables in the context of the International Day of the Seafarer 2019.

The event is annually observed on 25 June and the theme retained for this year is I Am On Board with gender equality. It stresses the importance and value of women within the professional ranks in the maritime world.

In his address, Minister Koonjoo recalled that the International Day of the Seafarer 2019 provides an opportunity to delve into the wide range of maritime professions that women can embrace in their career pursuits. He added that every year it is celebrated in order to address seafarers' wellbeing. As this year's theme puts emphasis on women's role in the maritime sector, it is important to give due respect to women and encourage more women to join seafarers jobs, he stated.

The Minister further spoke of the scholarships at tertiary level that Government is extending to children of fishermen with a view to provide equal educational opportunities for these students with aspirations. On this score, he appealed to all students present to be hardworking and put concerted efforts in their educational pathways so as to succeed in life.

International Day of the Seafarer 2019

In 2010, the International Maritime Organisation decided to designate 25 June as the International Day of the Seafarer. The First International Day of the Seafarer was observed on 25 June 2011.

The objective is to give recognition to the crucial role of seafarers in the maritime sector and demonstrate that almost everything used in daily lives is directly or indirectly linked to sea transport.

The Day is celebrated in Mauritius to highlight the contributions of the seafarers to the socio-economic progress of the country and the civil society as well as acknowledge them for all the risks involved in their duties.