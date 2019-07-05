Uganda: Family Claims 10 Villages in Njeru Municipality

Two family members are claiming more that 10 villages in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District.

Ms Agnes Naava Zawadde and Ms Mary Margaret Nassuna, through their lawyers of Tuhimbise & Co Advocates, on April 26 wrote to the town clerk of Njeru Municipality, saying the residents were illegally occupying the land.

"You are hereby informed that you have been and are illegally and unlawful occupying the land comprised above. The above stated land has neither been owned by government nor any local government," the letter reads in part

"We demand that you immediately stop processing titles on our client's land and fraudulently receiving money from the public while holding out as owners of the above stated land," the letter adds.

The disputed land measuring 51,853 hectares straddles to Naava Zone, Kasanja, Naminya North, Upper Naava, Naminya South, Triangle, Mukwaya Road, Naava Road, Model Farm and Nkokonjeru villages.

The land comprising Block 542 Plot 1 at Kyaggwe County, also houses micro industries, agriculture and livestock farms, small and large industries including Nile Breweries Ltd, Nytil, Picfare, Pramukh, East African Packaging Solutions, Modern Steel and Distillers as well as schools such as Shilo Nile School and St Noah Mawagali SS.

It also has Njeru Police Station and Njeru Municipality headquarters.

Ms Zawedde and Ms Nassuna say they are the administrators of the late Kamuwanda Mere Yuniya Lubuga's estate.

More than 40,000 people are settled on the land in the heart of the industrial town.

According to the 2014 Cencus, Njeru Municipality had a population of 160,000 people.

Njeru Municipality has 127 villages across the three divisions.

However, the residents claim to have occupied the land for more than 30 years.

Led by the former Buikwe District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Dorothy Mpiima, the affected residents claim they know Njeru Municipal Council as their landlord, adding that it is the one that issued land titles to them.

"Those who claim to be administrators of Lubuga's estates are not known to us. This is public land and it is the municipal council which sold the land to us," she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Damian Buregyeya, the chairperson of Triangle Village, said three people approached him recently saying they had been assigned to subdivide the land in all the affected villages.

"They told me that I should inform all sitting tenants that the land doesn't belong to them and they should arrange to buy it from the rightful owners," he said.

He said they also showed him a file in mailo land tenure title of the disputed land, which was issued on November 30, 2018, a deed plan and an affidavit sworn by the proprietors in support of their ownership.

Mr Ambrose Ocen, the town clerk of Njeru Municipality, said he was equally shocked when he received a letter from lawyers representing Ms Zawedde and Ms Nassuna.

"I was so shocked when I got a letter that even where our headquarters are located, is land owned by someone. People in Njeru have freehold land titles, but those people are claiming that it is mailo land. As municipal authorities, we are making efforts to reach out to them [landlords] and I urge our people to remain calm," hMr Kyazze said.

Mr Alex Tukashaba, a lawyer with Tuhimbise & Co Advocates, said the residents were given only seven days to regularise their tenancy or vacate the land.

"That period (of seven days) elapsed in May and I am only waiting for my clients to give me instructions to take legal action against those people," he said by telephone yesterday.

Njeru Municipality

Buikwe District, particularly Njeru Municipality has of late become a hotbed for land disputes following the elevation of the town to a municipality two years ago. The municipality comprises three divisions of Nyenga, Wakisi and Njeru.

Njeru Municipality has an estimated population of 159,549 people, according to the 2014 population and housing census. A total of 12,854 households are accommodated in semi-permanent houses, while 2,117 live in temporary houses.