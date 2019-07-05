Uganda: Government to Recruit 13,000 New LDUs

Kampala — Government will recruit more 13,000 Local Defence Unit (LDUs) guards in the next five months.

They will be under command and control of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Lt Col Henry Obbo, the UPDF Land Forces spokesperson, yesterday said the recruitment exercise will start on July 15 and end on July 31.

"The recruitment is aimed at enhancing the existing security arrangement in the country to ensure the people and their property are secured at the grassroots levels," he said.

Lt Col Obbo said the recruitment would take place in the central, north, east and mid-western regions, with the recruits undergoing a four-month training.

"Upon completion, the LDUs shall be deployed to serve in their respective districts of recruitment," he said.

The recruitment of 13,000 LDUs will add to 6,500 already trained and deployed in Kampala Metropolitan area and the 4,000 in western Uganda to make 23,500.

Last year, President Museveni ordered recruitment of 24,000 LDUs to end the spate of crime, especially murders and kidnaps.

His order came after the murder of Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Kirumira that followed similar killing of former Arua MP Ibrahim Abiriga and kidnap of other Ugandans in and around Kampala.

On May 14, the Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Ms Rosette Byengoma, told an NRM manifesto implementation meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala that each LDU would be paid Shs200,000 per month.

This translates into Shs56.2b that government will spend annually on salaries of the 23,500 LDUs.

Lt Col Obbo said eligibility for recruitment is dependent on being a Ugandan of between 18 and 35 years, with letters from parish and Gombolola Internal Security Officers and possessing an original National Identity Card.

"They must be healthy and ready to undergo medical, mental and physical body check and a roadrun to test endurance and body fitness," he said.