Zimbabwe: 'Kwinji 15' Rallies Mighty Warriors

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda has said Zimbabwe should prepare thoroughly if they hope to lift the COSAFA Women Championship title after the team was placed in a fair group in a draw conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.

The Mighty Warriors were placed in Group C as the top seed and will face Mozambique, Angola and Eswatini.

The regional show-piece kicks-off from July 31 to August 11 and for the second year running it will be staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

This year's tournament will run simultaneously with the inaugural COSAFA Under-20 Women's Championship.

At Wednesday's draw held at COSAFA House in Johannesburg, the Young Mighty Warriors were drawn in a tough Group A against hosts South Africa, Namibia and Malawi.

However, ZIFA are yet to come up with the technical team for the women's age-group team. Sibanda said she had hoped to face any team as it is all about preparation.

"It is all about preparation at the end of the day otherwise it's a fair draw. Obviously we should be ready for anyone.

"I am sure we have the potential to win the Cup again if we prepare well. When we won the Cup a few years ago the preparations were spot-on, the team had several friendly matches and a lengthy camp so it is all about putting resources into the preparations," said Sibanda.

Angola are making a return to the tournament after a 10-year absence. Angola reached the finals in 2008 when they hosted the regional tournament but lost 1-3 to South Africa.

Interestingly, they played Zimbabwe in their debut COSAFA Cup appearance in 2006 and in a match played over two legs, Angola lost both matches to the Mighty Warriors 3-1 and 1-0.

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) last featured at the Barbourfields finals in 2017 but did not progress beyond the group stages.

Mozambique have not managed to reach the semi- finals since the 2002 Championships.

Zimbabwe senior women's soccer team won the regional title in 2011 at Rufaro beating South Africa 1-0 in the final.

COSAFA DRAW

Group A: South Africa, Malawi, Comoros Islands, Madagascar

Group B: Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana,

Group C: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Eswatini

COSAFA WOMEN'S UNDER-20 CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

Group A: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi

Group B: Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, Eswatini