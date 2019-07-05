Zimbabwe: Grave Sales to Boost City Council Coffers

Harare City Council is targeting to rake in more than $2,4 million from grave sales after it recently established about 6 200 burial units in four of its closed cemeteries around the city.

The local authority intends to boost its revenue by raising burial fees by 62 percent effective this month.

The establishment of new graves comes as huge relief to Harare which last year was struggling to provide burial space, resulting in private companies stepping in to establish cemeteries on the outskirts of the city.

According to recent council minutes from the education, health, housing and community services and licensing committee the council has identified burial space in four of its closed cemeteries.

"The committee noted that if the burial units were disposed of using the new charges, a total of $2 414 059 in revenue would be realised. The council approves the increase in burial fees by 62 percent effective from July 1, 2019.

"The cemeteries entity had established a total of 6 181 burial units in four closed cemeteries (Warren Hills, Greendale, Pioneer and Highfield)," read the minutes.

The council officials also said among the burial space it had also reserved plots for burial of ashes post-cremation.

"The burial units included 5 764 graves and 417 plots for the burial of ashes. From the 5 764 graves, 1 860 graves could be made available from the extension of Greendale Cemetery if developed," read the minutes.

City council officials, however, suggested the need to erect a perimeter wall around Greendale Cemetery after its extension.

Most burials in the city were now being conducted at Granville Cemetery along the Harare-Masvingo highway after the Warren Hills Cemetery was full.

Some of the burials are now being conducted at Zororo Memorial Gardens near Chitungwiza, Glen Forest Memorial Park in Hatcliffe and Restland Memorial Park in Dzivaresekwa.