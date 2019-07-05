Namibia: Geingob Hits Back at Lubowski Allegations

Photo: The Namibian

President Hage Geingob, lawyer Sisa Namandje and struggle icon Anton Lubowski's widow Gabrielle Lubowski.

President Hage Geingob has dismissed allegations that he admitted guilt over the 1989 murder of Swapo member and struggle icon Anton Lubowski.

The allegations were made in an open letter by Lubowski's widow, Gabrielle Lubowski, that surfaced this week.

In a letter penned by lawyer Sisa Namandje, as legal representative of Geingob, Namandje said the allegation made against Geingob was defamatory and demanded an immediate retraction and unconditional apology to be made no later than June 24.

"We have instructions to record that allegations in your letter are entirely palpably false and were simply made with an intention to tarnish our client's good name," Namandje wrote, adding that Lubowski's intention was to stir up public anger against Geingob.

Namandje called Lubowski's allegations fabricated, and said that if she failed to issue the apology, they would go ahead and consider instituting a defamation claim through the courts.

"You knew that there is no truth in the allegations you made and you further knew that the allegations would necessarily tarnish our client's good name and depict him as a person not worthy of serving the people of Namibia as the president," Namandje added.

In the letter, addressed to Geingob, that surfaced this week, Lubowski wrote: "For 30 years I have been trying to get an audience with you. You have refused to meet with me and I have now accepted your admission of guilt."

She also wrote: "You were the last person Anton spoke to. He shared information with you that was so sensitive, that the two of you could not even sit down for a cup of coffee, but had to walk along Kaiser Street (now Independence Avenue) so that no one could hear the conversation. A few hours later, Anton was dead."

"I still want to tell you that you have taken everything from us, by first betraying Anton and then smearing his name."

Towards the end of the letter she also stated: "I, for one, will remember you as the man who had to betray a brother to get to the top."

In an email seen by The Namibian today, Lubowski said the leaked letter had been sent in confidence and was not meant for the media.

She did, however, attach an official letter to the president in which she requested a meeting between the two of them to discuss the circumstances surrounding her husband's last few days.

"It is my request and I believe my basic human right to speak to the people who were part of Anton's life in the last few weeks of his life," she wrote.

According to Lubowski, she has been requesting such a meeting with the president since 1990, but to no avail.

Geingob was Swapo's elections director for the 1989 elections that led to Namibia's independence. Lubowski was Geingob's deputy at the time he was murdered on 12 September 1989.