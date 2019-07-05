Namibia: Lubowski Widow Digs Up Skeletons

Photo: The Namibian

President Hage Geingob, lawyer Sisa Namandje and struggle icon Anton Lubowski's widow Gabrielle Lubowski.

The widow of the late Swapo member and struggle icon, Anton Lubowski, says she will remain sturdy in her quest for the truth surrounding her husband's death, despite a warning from president Hage Geingob's legal team.

"I said to them 'hallelujah', at least I am getting a response," said Gabrielle Lubowski. "They are capable of a response. Why couldn't this have happened before?" she said on the phone.

Lubowski said she has been trying to contact Geingob since 1990, without success.

She alleged that Geingob had admitted guilt over the murder of Anton, who was fatally shot outside his home in Windhoek on the evening of 12 September 1989.

She made the allegations in a leaked letter which surfaced this week. In an email seen by The Namibian yesterday, Lubowski said the leaked letter had been sent in confidence, and was not meant for the media.

She did, however, attach an official letter to the president, in which she requested a meeting between the two of them to discuss the circumstances surrounding her husband's last few days.

"For 30 years, I have been trying to get an audience with you. You have refused to meet with me, and I have now accepted your admission of guilt," she wrote.

In the letter, Lubowski alleges that Geingob was the last person to have spoken to Anton before he was fatally shot, and further accuses Geingob of smearing his name after his death.

"He shared information with you that was so sensitive, that the two of you could not even sit down for a cup of coffee, but had to walk along Kaiser Street (now Independence Avenue) so that no one could hear the conversation. A few hours later, Anton was dead," she wrote.

Furthermore, she cites a press statement allegedly released by Geingob in 1990, in which the president is said to have written that "it proves that we have spies in Swapo" in response to an alleged 'horrendous lie about Anton' by Magnus Malan. According to Lubowski, it is this name-smearing, coupled with the unexpected assassination of Anton, that have tormented her family, and taken them "more than 20 years to rise above the hellish, nightmarish trauma that was unleashed." I still want to tell you that you have taken everything from us, by first betraying Anton, and then smearing his name," she wrote. Lubowski said she was further afflicted by the circumstances surrounding her husband's death, and could not understand why there wasn't any further investigation.

"There was secrecy around the whole thing, [and] I was warned it was too dangerous to ask [questions], and I had to leave Windhoek," she said.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that a judicial inquest into Lubowski's assassination ended in June 1994 with a finding by Windhoek High Court judge Harold Levy that an undercover organisation created by the South African military, the Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB), had carried out the killing.

Nobody has ever been prosecuted over Lubowski's murder. The prosecutor general, Martha Imalwa, had told The Namibian in an interview in 2014 that the available evidence was not sufficient to successfully prosecute the people suspected of having been involved in the killing.

Towards the end of her letter to Geingob, Lubowski also stated: "I, for one, will remember you as the man who had to betray a brother to get to the top."

Geingob dismissed these claims through his legal representative Sisa Namandje, who said in a letter to Lubowski that the allegations made were defamatory, and demanded an immediate retraction and an unconditional apology to be made before 24 June.

"We have instructions to record that allegations in your letter are entirely palpably false, and were simply made with an intention to tarnish our client's good name," Namandje wrote, adding that Lubowski's intention was to stir up public anger against Geingob.

Namandje described Lubowski's allegations as fabricated, and said that if she failed to issue the apology, they would go ahead and consider instituting a defamation claim through the courts.

"You knew that there is no truth in the allegations you made, and you further knew that the allegations would necessarily tarnish our client's good name, and depict him as a person not worthy of serving the people of Namibia as the president," Namandje added.

Geingob was Swapo's elections director for the 1989 poll which led to Namibia's independence. Lubowski was Geingob's deputy at the time he was murdered on 12 September 1989.

Lubowski said that she is not interested in lawyers, and that as long as she is granted her meeting with Geingob, she will accede to their requests.