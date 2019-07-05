Nigeria: CUPP Drags Buhari to Court Over Tenure Elongation of Aides

Abuja — The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) have asked the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to order the vacation from office, political appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose reappointment are yet to be made.

CUPP in the legal action insists that it is an aberration for the presidential aides whose tenure ended with the expiration of the first term of President Buhari to continue in office without being reappointed.

Those sued as defenfants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/762/2019, include President Buhari, Abba Kyari, Boss Mustapha, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, as 1st to 5th defendants.

The plaintiffs want an order of the court to restrain the aides and any other personal staff of the president from parading themselves as the Chief of Staff, SGF and media aides to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until official reappointment is made.

They also prayed the court for an order directing the 2nd to 5th defendants and any other aide or personal staff of the president, appointed pursuant to Sections 151 and 171of the constitution prior to May 29, 2019 and still acting in that capacity without reappointment to vacate their offices with immediate effect for breach of Sections 151 and 171 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The plaintiffs also prayed the court to order the defendants and other aide or personal staff of the president appointed prior to May 29, 2019 and still acting in that capacity without reappointment to return and pay into federation account, all their emoluments, salaries and allowances received from May 29, 2019 till the day they vacate office.

They are also praying the court to order the defendants and any other aide(s) of the president not so reappointed after May 29 and subsequently subscribed to fresh oath of office and oath of allegiance from parading or acting in any capacity as SGF or as aide to the president.