South Africa: SA's Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon 3rd Round

Cape Town — South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Klaasen and Venus, the third seeds, beat Australian wildcards Jordan Thompson and Lleyton Hewitt 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 on Friday.

Last year's finalists will now await the winners of the match between Dutch-Denmark duo Robin Haase and Frederik Nielsen and British-Australian pair Ken Skupski and John Patrick-Smith.

In the men's singles, South Africa's Kevin Anderson , the fourth seed, takes on Argentina's Guido Pella in the third round on Friday.

The other South African at the event, Lloyd Harris , lost in singles and doubles in the first round.

