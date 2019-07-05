5 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon 3rd Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Klaasen and Venus, the third seeds, beat Australian wildcards Jordan Thompson and Lleyton Hewitt 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 on Friday.

Last year's finalists will now await the winners of the match between Dutch-Denmark duo Robin Haase and Frederik Nielsen and British-Australian pair Ken Skupski and John Patrick-Smith.

In the men's singles, South Africa's Kevin Anderson , the fourth seed, takes on Argentina's Guido Pella in the third round on Friday.

The other South African at the event, Lloyd Harris , lost in singles and doubles in the first round.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Has 30 Days to Discipline Gordhan - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made another adverse finding against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.