Namibia: Lubowski Says Letter to President Misinterpreted

President Hage Geingob, lawyer Sisa Namandje and struggle icon Anton Lubowski's widow Gabrielle Lubowski.

Gabrielle Lubowski says an open letter penned to president Hage Geingob has been misinterpreted as an attempt to defame the president.

The ex-wife of the late Swapo member Anton Lubowski last week stepped into the limelight when a draft of an open letter directed at Geingob was leaked to the public.

In a response to Geingob's legal representative, Sisa Namandje and Co., Lubowski says her letter was not intended to defame Geingob but was an attempt to find answers.

"My letter was NOT intended to cast aspersions on the President in relation to Anton's death, but rather to compel him to sit down and have the person-to-person conversation I have sought for all of these years," she wrote

She said she is more than willing to apologise for anything that has been misinterpreted as defamatory towards the president, and that she remains hopeful that he will understand her intentions and grant her the opportunity to meet him.

"That was absolutely not my intention. I wrote as a widow, and mother of two children who lost their father, looking for answers from one of the few people who may have some that could comfort us," she said.

Last week The Namibian reported that in the leaked letter, Lubowski alleged Geingob had admitted guilt over the murder of Anton who was shot outside his home in Windhoek on the evening of 12 September 1989.

Thereafter, the president's lawyers demanded from her an immediate retraction and that an apology be made no later than today, 24 June.

In that response, Namandje said the allegations made against Geingob were defamatory and fabricated. He also said if Lubowski failed to issue the apology, they would consider instituting a defamation claim through the courts.

"You knew that there is no truth in the allegations you made and you further knew that the allegations would necessarily tarnish our client's good name and depict him as a person not worthy of serving the people of Namibia as the president," Namandje added.