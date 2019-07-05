Mozambique: Smuggled Chicken Products Seized

Maputo — The Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) this week seized slightly more than nine tonnes of frozen chickens and chicken derivatives that were being smuggled into the country from South Africa.

According to AT spokesperson Fernando Tinga, cited in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", the chickens were contained in several vehicles that did not meet the necessary conditions (such as a cold storage system) for transporting perishable food.

Furthermore, the importer was not duly licensed. In this case, the licence should have been issued by the National Veterinary Directorate of the Agriculture Ministry.

Other missing documents included a certificate confirming that the goods had been inspected in their country of origin.

Asked what will happen to the chickens now, a representative of the Maputo Provincial Agriculture Directorate, Albano Beta, told reporters they must first be stored in an appropriate place where they can be properly conserved, while samples are taken for laboratory analysis.

Beta said that, depending on the results of the analysis, the chickens will either be donated to social institutions, or will be incinerated.