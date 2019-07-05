Uganda: Sudan's Military Leaders Meet Museveni

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni on Friday met the leader of Sudan's Transitional Military Council that is under pressure to hand over power to civilians.

According a State House statement, that was posted on the president's Facebook page, the meeting took place at Mbale State Lodge, where Mr Museveni is camping on his mission to sensitise people on income generation.

"At the Mbale State Lodge today, I met with members of the Sudan Transitional Military Council led by His Excellency, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan," the statement said.

Gen Burhan leads a seven-member Transitional Military Council (TMC) that overthrew President Omar al- Bashir in April, following mass protests against his 30-year grip on power.

Mr Museveni said that type of conflict and agitation that has been experienced in the Sudan is dangerous because it scares away business and affects the livelihood of the people.

"They gave me a very good briefing of the situation in Sudan and we discussed our possible collaboration towards restoration of peace and prosperity in the country. It is a cause we shall support. It is a cause we shall support," Mr Museveni later twitted. "In Uganda, we experienced this and we lost a lot of development time. The best way, therefore, is to agree and move in a democratic way. I am happy to hear that Sudan is moving in this direction and we wish the very best to this government in charge of the transition".