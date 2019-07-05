Tanzania, China Commit to Enhance Cultural Ties

TANZANIA will continue to recognize the contribution and cooperation of the government of China in promoting and developing culture and arts sector in the country.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nicholas William said this during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Music Week of Mongolians from China held in Dar es Salaam recently.

He said the governments of Tanzania and China through their embassies have implemented various issues particularly in arts and culture within a short time since Tanzania signed a memorandum of agreement in 2013.

"The government of China has been providing short-term courses in culture, arts, Chinese language and many others, all funded by the government of China," he said.

He said Tanzania will continue to fulfill its mandate and collaborate with the Chinese embassy to ensure that culture and arts sectors become a permanent source of cooperation.

According to him, Tanzania is proud to have good cultural resources that are not easy to find in any other countries in the world. "We have more than 120 tribes and each has its own culture.

So this opportunities from China, especially such groups of talented of musicians who have an opportunity to meet with other Arts and Cultural groups to share experiences and use opportunities for the benefits of both parties," he said.

The Director for Chinese Cultural Centre in Tanzania, Gao Wei said the tradition and music week of the Mangolia people aim to strengthen cooperation in arts and culture between the two countries.

He said in this week there have been cultural songs including games, handicrafts and photographs. He said more than 200 Chinese have been participating in 34 different Chinese centres around the world to celebrate traditional and music week of Mongolia.