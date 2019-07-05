5 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Arrives in Chato On a Private Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chato — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on the invitation from his Tanzanian counterpart President Magufuli.

Mr Kenyatta's aircraft touched down at the Chato airport at 14:45 and then went on to inspect a special guard of honour before the national anthems of the two countries were played.

The Kenyan head of state was earlier on expected to arrive at 1100Hrs

Speaking shortly afterwards President Uhuru said he was overwhelmed with the welcome that he received from the people Chato and Tanzania in general.

"I am very happy to be amongst you, I am the first foreign president to come to Chato, I come here most importantly as a brother and a friend," said President Kenyatta.

He added: You can choose your friends but not your neighbours.

Also Read

Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal

Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard

Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns

Kenya

Mane Leads Senegalese Charge Against Uganda

Among Africa's top football nations only Senegal has failed to win a continental title. They have come close once, in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.