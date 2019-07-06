Kenya: Lawyer Karanja Kabage Dies in a Road Accident

Prominent businessman and lawyer Karanja Kabage is dead.

Kabage died in a road accident on Friday night while driving in Nairobi's Karen area, according to his family and close friends.

He was pronounced dead at the Nairobi Hospital after the accident.

There are reports that he may have suffered a heart attack while driving.

Kabage is a prominent insurance expert, having served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He has also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.

He was among leaders who attended Bob Collymore's memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday.

In mourning Kabage, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya "had lost a resourceful person who was always willing and ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help."

"It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment," the President said in a statement issued from State House on Saturday morning.

President Kenyatta, who is out of the country on a private visit to Tanzania, said Kabage's invaluable contribution to the growth of the insurance sector will always be an inspiration to many who serve in the sector and that he will continue to be remembered for generations to come for his great work.