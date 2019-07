President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the reappointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President.

The reappointment came 38 days after the president was sworn in for a second term. The delay in the announcement of the reappointment created uproar in the polity.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said both appointments took effect from May 29, 2019 when the president was sworn in.