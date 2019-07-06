Nigeria: Buhari Orders Reinforcement of Security in Katsina

Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in the state, and the prosecution of those involved in the conflict.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands.

"Herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen," he said.