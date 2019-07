The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tendered result sheets from eight states at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The results tendered yesterday were from Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano.

Counsel to the PDP, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), also presented INEC's receipts for the certification of the documents.