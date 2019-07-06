Nigerian Govt Withdraws Corruption Charges Against Danjuma Goje

The Federal High Court in Jos has discharged a senator, Danjuma Goje, of the corruption charges filed against him.

This came after the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) applied for the withdrawal of the charges on Friday.

Mr Goje was being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for allegedly mismanaging funds of his home Gombe State when he was the governor there.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the EFCC withdrew from the matter when Mr Goje agreed to step down for Ahmed Lawan as Senate President.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, an official from the AGF's office, Pius Akutah, told the court that he has an application to withdraw the charges against Mr Goje on Friday.

"My Lord, we have an application having taken over the case and reviewed the 21 count charges of no submission and by the ruling of this court quashed 19 leaving only two count charges in which they are to enter defence.

"As it is, the Federal Ministry of Justice wishes to withdraw those two charges against the accused persons This action is in line with the power vested on the AGF by virtue of section 128 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 particularly sub section 1 of that section (128)."

"It's in accordance with the power vested on the AGF by the constitution that we wish to withdraw the charges before your Lordship. This is our humble application and urge your Lordship to grant our application," the official was quoted as saying.

Mr Goje's counsel, Adeniyi Akintola, did not oppose the application.

In his ruling, Justice Babatunde Quadri reportedly said pursuant to Section 174(1) particularly sub-section (b) and coupled with Section 108 (2) of 2015, "the application by the AGF to withdraw the charges is hereby granted."

"The accused persons are hereby discharged," he said.