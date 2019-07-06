Kenya: Prominent Lawyer Karanja Kabage Dies in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning lawyer and prominent businessman Karanja Kabage who died on Friday night through an accident at Karen, Nairobi.

According to his close friends and family, the lawyer was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital. He was the one driving when his car lost control.

President Kenyatta who is on an official trip in Tanzania has said Kenya has lost a resourceful person especially in the insurance sector.

Mr Kabage is a prominent insurance expert who has served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

"It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment," said Mr Kenyatta.

"Indeed Karanja Kabage was a resourceful. Kenya has lost a resourceful person who was always willing and ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help," said the President.

Mr Kabage who was a regular panellist on NTV's AM Live show was 70. He vied for and lost the Nakuru senatorial seat in the 2017 General Election.