6 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

South Africa/Nigeria: AFCON 2019 - South Africa Knock Out Egypt, to Face Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt, have crashed out of the tournament.

The Pharaohs were left stunned as Thembinkosi Lorch's late strike silenced the home fans giving South Africa a1-0 victory.

Having barely scraped through the group stage as one of the best losers, virtually no one gave Bafana Bafana a chance against Mohamed Salah and teammates.

However, late into the game played in front over 50,000 Egyptian fans, South Africa did the unexpected as a well-worked move saw Lebo Mothiba stride into space and square the ball for Lorch, who kept his composure to side-foot past El-Shenawy and send his side into the last eight.

South Africa will face Nigeria in last eight after the Super Eagles earlier saw off Cameroon 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana Stuns AFCON Hosts Egypt

After a series of terrible performances, no one was expecting Bafana Bafana to advance in the African Cup of Nations. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.