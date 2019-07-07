Nigeria: Toke Makinwa's Attempt to Break the Internet

opinion

Toke Makinwa simply does not know how to lie low or do things in half measures. She is someone that shines the best when the spotlights are brightest. She goes all out to get what she wants, whether that is her freedom from a toxic relationship or that curvaceous body she has always wanted. She leaves all comers in the shade as she builds a multi-billion dollar business empire to rival anything anyone in her line of work can boast of. And if you believe the attention magnet of a media personality, she is just getting started.

Her handprints are already all over the celebrity and beauty scenes. Toke is unlike those vapid celebrities that have nothing to offer the world beyond skin-deep beauty which will after all fade with time like the career of a defeated politician. Behind her gorgeous figure, she is streets-smart and has a lot of intelligence to boot. She is the proud owner of a line of designer bags with her initials carved in a prominent place. Not to mention her range of beauty products.

The popular on-air personality and author of the smash hit Memoir On Becoming, is certainly the gift that keeps on giving. Having overcome a lot of negative situations to get where she Is, Toke isn't interested in enjoying her new lease of life under the radar. She wants the whole world to know she is in a better place so those like her former self can also be inspired to take the bull by the horns and make a miracle out of misery.

At the beginning of the month, she took to her Instagram page to share a powerful message of hope and dreams, and to let them know she's feeling on top of the world right now:

"Being comfortable in who I am, not conforming to any standards, feeling confident and loving a new season. Things are changing, I've come so far from the girl that was unsure to the grown woman taking charge, running businesses, dreaming big and it won't stop. Thought to usher you into the month of July feeling how I am feeling, I hope you stand out and make your own rules, I hope you fall only to get right up to do it again, I hope you win."

But if the message itself was inspirational, what got people talking more was the steamy picture of Toke in black lingerie showing off her derriere. Social media went agog at the revealing photos of Toke's perfect body which she went under the knife to get.